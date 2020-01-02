AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department announced Thursday that 24-year-old Gayland Allen, Jr., who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2019, was found shot to death. Investigators previously said Allen was reported missing from the 1400 block of South Salem Way. That’s a few blocks southwest of Interstate 225 and East Mississippi Avenue.
“Several days later it was learned there was information indicating there were suspicious circumstances in this case,” police said Thursday. “On January 1st, 2020 this case was changed from a Missing Persons to a Homicide Investigation after remains were found that are believed to be the missing person.”
“Cause of death and positive identification of the remains will be done by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified,” investigators stated.
Police are asking if members of the public have information about this case to please contact Agt. M. Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867).