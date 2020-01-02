AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two teenagers have been arrested in the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Gayland Allen, Jr., who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2019, the Aurora Police Department announced Thursday evening. Investigators previously said Allen was reported missing from the 1400 block of South Salem Way. That’s a few blocks southwest of Interstate 225 and East Mississippi Avenue.
“A 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male have both been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder,” police stated Thursday evening. “Their information, due to them being juveniles, will not be released nor will their mugshots.”
Police are asking if members of the public have information about this case to please contact Agt. M. Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867).
This case is now being prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.