DENVER (CBS4) – Officers from the Denver Police Department say that a man with a knife lunged at them before they opened fire. Police were responding to a disturbance call early New Year’s Day in the 900 block of Irving Street.
Officers were called to a residence near Irving and Kentucky at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday by a man who said he was attacked by his roommate. When officers entered the home, they say the suspect had a knife and lunged at them. That’s when they opened fire.
The suspect did not survive. No officers were hurt.