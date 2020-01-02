Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Families enjoying the holiday carousel at Denver Pavilions have been helping those in need with each trip. For six years, Denver Pavilions has donated proceeds from the carousel to the Food Bank of the Rockies.
On Thursday, Denver Pavilions hosted a $5,000 check presentation for the Food Bank of the Rockies. This equates to about 20,000 meals from the Food Bank.
“We’re providing food to about half a million people over the course of a year throughout Colorado and Wyoming, and this community support makes a huge impact,” said Janie Gianotsos, marketing director Food Bank of the Rockies.
The donation comes as food banks brace for anticipated cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 2020. The USDA is considering changes that would remove more than three million Americans from the SNAP program.
The holiday carousel is open at Denver Pavilions through Jan. 2.