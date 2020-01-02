



The Denver District Attorney’s Office has charged Eric Brandt with a felony of retaliation against a judge after he allegedly made several videos threatening a specific Denver County Court judge, and called the judge’s office saying he thought the judge should be murdered in front of his children, according to documents and recordings obtained by CBS4. Brandt was arrested for the charges last week in Lakewood.

Brandt is an activist who has made more general threats against judges in the past, advocating for people to “shoot random judges” in a video he posted a few months ago. However, this is the first time Brandt has been arrested for retaliation against a judge.

In the arrest affidavit, the D.A.’s office said Brandt made the threatening phone call on Dec. 18, 2019.

CBS4 obtained a copy of that purported phone call, where Brandt is heard calling a judge’s courtroom office, and telling the employee there that he would like to “offer his thoughts and prayers” for the judge.

“It is my thought that (the judge) should be violently murdered, and have his brains splattered all of the face of his children, and it’s my prayer that some mother f***** actually does it,” Brandt is heard saying.

The arrest affidavit also said Brandt threatened a specific judge – the name of whom was redacted – in a YouTube video he made saying the judge “looked best hanging from a tree.” The affidavit said Brandt made that video in response to one of his fellow members of Occupy Denver, an anti-government activist group, being sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court.

Brandt’s YouTube page is no longer visible online.

The affidavit said the judge felt threatened and harassed by the comments, causing him to ask for Denver Police to patrol around his home as an extra security precaution.

Brandt had a $10,000 bond. A PayPal account to raise money to help him bail out was set up, and at last check, more than $10,000 was raised. Brandt is no longer listed in jail records as a booked inmate.

CBS4 has reached out to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for further comment, but was asked to refer to the affidavit. Brandt has told CBS4 he is working on sending a written statement to CBS4 about his alleged actions.