Denver Climate: It's Official, 2019 Was Colder And Wetter Than NormalThe final climate numbers from 2019 in Denver show the city was colder and wetter than normal but not excessively in either category.

Colorado Weather: 2020 Starts With Fresh Snow In The MountainsSkiers and snowboarders are rejoicing at more than a half foot of snow for virtually every ski area in the state. And more snow is expected during the day Thursday.

New Year's Storm Blasts Some With Hurricane Force WindsOne of the strongest wind gust was at Rocky Flats coming in at 91 mph! Impressive when you consider 74 mph or greater is hurricane force wind territory!

Taking The Plunge: Evergreen Residents Brave Leap Into Icy Lake For All The Right ReasonsThe event raises money for Active4All, a non-profit that mobilizes public support and financial resources for the improvement of parks and recreational opportunities in Evergreen.