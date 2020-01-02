AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders in Aurora are addressing safety concerns after recent violence and a deadly shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Residents in the area are concerned about their safety.

“I just don’t feel safe in that mall anymore,” an Aurora resident told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe. “I don’t think it’s a safe place to be, I won’t shop there. And my children are grown and I ask them not to go there anymore.”

Last week, Aurora Police swarmed the Town Center when 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter was shot and killed. That was the second shooting reported at the mall in December.

In a press conference earlier this week, Aurora’s new Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson, said addressing recent violence at the mall is a priority.

“We have off-duty officers that work within the mall and we also have increased patrol around the mall as well right now,” Wilson explained, “With the recent events of the tragic loss of a life.”

She added that police, the city and mall management would meet to address safety concerns. We learned the meeting would take place on Thursday, although no details were shared by the city about when or where it was happening.

While the specifics about what changes police hope to bring have not been announced, Aurora residents tell us big security changes need to be made.

“It would have to go a long way before I was to go back in there again,” a resident said.

The city of Aurora released this statement regarding Thursday’s meeting with Town Center at Aurora management:

“City of Aurora leaders and Town Center of Aurora management had a productive meeting Thursday and continue to have a cooperative partnership in working to ensure people at the mall are safe and feel safe. While recent incidents have been concerning to the community and the city, safety and security will continue to be a top priority for Town Center at Aurora. The city is and will continue to provide guidance and support to Town Center at Aurora on security policy and will maintain its on-site police presence.”