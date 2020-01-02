AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department announced Thursday that a missing person case is now being investigated as a homicide — after the discovery of human remains. Investigators have not released any information about the victim, other than saying they were reported missing on Dec. 30, 2019, from the 1400 block of South Salem Way. That’s a few blocks southwest of Interstate 225 and East Mississippi Avenue.
“Several days later it was learned there was information indicating there were suspicious circumstances in this case,” police said Thursday. “On January 1st, 2020 this case was changed from a Missing Persons to a Homicide Investigation after remains were found that are believed to be the missing person.”
“Cause of death and positive identification of the remains will be done by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified,” investigators stated.
Police are asking if members of the public have information about this case to please contact Agt. M. Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867).