AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora couple lost their pickup truck in a matter of seconds Thursday morning when the driver ran back inside his house to get a cup of coffee.

The silver 2016 Ford F-150 was parked on the street near the end of Andrew Martinez III’s driveway, engine running. Security camera’s at the residence in the 4700 block of South Salida Court recorded video which shows a white late-model, four-door car pull up and stop in the middle of the street. A passenger dressed in black sneaks to the truck’s drivers side and the tail lights come on as it is shifted into gear.

Both vehicles exit the video’s frame 21 seconds after the white car comes into the picture.

“Andrew has had this truck for less than a year,” Martinez’s girlfriend, Abbi Wood, told CBS4, “and it has everything he needed for his job in it. It feels unreal that you forget your coffee and go in to grab it and just like that, it’s gone.”

Wood is co-owner of the truck, too.

“It seems like they were just watching him and hoping he’d walk away,” she added. “People are so evil. What a way to start off the New Year. ”

A spokesman from the Aurora Police Department confirmed the theft report and said detectives are investigating and patrol officers are watching for the truck.

The truck has custom gold-bronze wheels, a black headache rack at the front of the bed, a NASA stick on the front left corner of the windshield, and a ‘deathwish’ sticker above the Ford emblem on the tailgate.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.