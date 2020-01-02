Comments
SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sheridan police say Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed, the suspect wanted in the murder of Chelsea Snider has been arrested. Abed was arrested in Houston on Thursday.
Sheridan police were called to a hotel on Dec. 1, 2019 where Snider, 31, was found dead. She had been stabbed to death.
Abed was located in Houston after his 2011 Silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado license plate VOR-925 was found, also in Houston.
He remains in custody pending extradition to Colorado that is contingent on whether he’s facing any charges in Texas. Police in Houston, along with U.S. Marshals, helped arrest him.
Abed has been employed as a driver for Uber.
Snider was a mother of three, her youngest is less than a year old.