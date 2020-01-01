(CBS4) — For multiple Colorado families, the first day of 2020 will be one they will never forget. We are still gathering details from hospitals around the state, but here is a look at some of the very first babies born in the new year!

According to Centura Health, which operates 15 hospitals across Colorado, the first baby of the year was a little girl at 12:13 a.m. at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

“Cecily DiCerbo was born at 12:13 a.m.,” hospital officials said. “She was right on schedule, too. January 1 was her due date, and she let it be known just before the countdown to midnight that she was ready to see the world.”

Baby CiCi was born to mom, Jamie Way, and dad, Greg DiCerbo, and came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches long.

In addition to possibly being Colorado’s first baby of 2020, Cici might hold several other titles — first baby born in Summit County and the baby born at the highest elevation. St. Anthony’s Summit Medical Center is at 9,000 feet.

Less than 15 minutes after Cici arrived, little Tao Yu was born at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. He arrived at 12:26 a.m.

Evans Army Community Hospital welcomed the first baby born in Colorado Springs shortly after 12:30 a.m.

“Meet Samuel Robert Goble, the first baby of 2020 born at Fort Carson and in Colorado Springs! He was welcomed here this morning at 12:35 a.m. by his parents, Elizabeth Goble and Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Goble, and weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 21 inches long. This is the couple’s first child. Congratulations!”

UCHealth Memorial North welcomed their first baby of 2020 at 1:48 a.m. Rowan Solski weighed in a 9 lbs.

Rowan is the first child for proud parents Catherine and Patrick Solski of Colorado Springs.

“Rowan was expected around Christmas, but made his appearance on New Year’s Day instead,” hospital officials said.

We’re still hoping for pictures of several other New Year’s Day babies — there was a boy born at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins at 2:10 a.m. and another boy born at Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont at 4:07 a.m.

A few hours later, Jolie Rae McEndaffer was born at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies at 6:17 a.m.

“Her mom said Jolie’s birthday was easily the best New Year’s Day they’ve ever had.”