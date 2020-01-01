MEDINA ALERTDenver police search for suspect after man is seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A paraglider suffered moderate injuries and had to be rescued on Tuesday after he crashed in Summit County. The Summit County Rescue Group says they sent two teams to find the unidentified man. One team descended from Swan Mountain Road while the other team ascended from Lake Dillon.

(credit: Summit County Rescue)

The man was found about 100 feet from the lake in deep snow. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

(credit: Summit County Rescue)

The Summit County Rescue Group is a nonprofit, all-volunteer mountain rescue group.

Comments

Leave a Reply