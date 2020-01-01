Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A paraglider suffered moderate injuries and had to be rescued on Tuesday after he crashed in Summit County. The Summit County Rescue Group says they sent two teams to find the unidentified man. One team descended from Swan Mountain Road while the other team ascended from Lake Dillon.
The man was found about 100 feet from the lake in deep snow. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The Summit County Rescue Group is a nonprofit, all-volunteer mountain rescue group.