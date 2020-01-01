Comments
DENVER(CBS)- A super strong northwest jet stream pushing a moisture packed air mass smack dab into the central Rockies blasted Colorado with lots of mountain snow and up to hurricane force winds for some.
One of the strongest wind gust was at Rocky Flats coming in at 91 mph! Impressive when you consider 74 mph or greater is hurricane force wind territory!
The strong winds caused the temporary closures of I-25 north of Fort Collins and State Highway 93 that connects Golden and Boulder. With a semi truck blowing over on I-25!
In the meantime, the moist northwesterly flow produced not only strong winds in the mountains but, several inches of snow across the northern and central mountains.
Winds will and snow intensity will weaken during the day on Thursday. Not going away completely but, losing some a lot of the strength of Wednesday.