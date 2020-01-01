DACONO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dacono Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is considered at risk and hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning. Police say Isadora Ramos is possibly suicidal and suffers from medical conditions which require medication that she did not take with her.
Isadora was last seen at her residence in the 400 block of Stardust Court in Dacono on Dec. 29 at approximately 6 a.m. It is believed that she left on foot.
Ramos is 5-foot-2, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with purple highlights. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.
The Dacono Police Department is working with other local agencies, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, to locate her. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Dacono Police Department by calling the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 720-652-4222.