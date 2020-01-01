DENVER (CBS4) — A spokesman with the Denver Police Department said an adult male walked into a 7-11 early New Year’s Day with an unknown type of wound.
The injured man was taken to a hospital but passed away without relaying any information to first responders about the nature of the wound or the circumstances that caused it.
DPD Officer Kurt Barnes said investigators are treating the incident as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.
He declined to speculate on the nature of the wound and said the determination of the man’s cause of death would come from the coroner’s office, likely after an autopsy.
The convenience store is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.
A Twitter alert from Denver PD at 3 a.m. indicated a possible shooting at that location.