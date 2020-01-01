



The call of the catch regularly lures fishermen to the coldest places in Colorado. Some of the heartiest souls could be found this week at Antero Reservoir in Park County.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday was essentially a heat wave at Antero Reservoir. The thermometer rose to 18 degrees in the morning on the first day of the new year. But that was after two days of temperatures near -50.

A CBS4 crew ventured into that cold on Tuesday and lo and behold, there was a bunch of ice fishing going on.

For Jake Zink, the call of the catch brought him to brave the bitter cold for a chance to bring in the big one.

“I’m a huge angler. I love to fish,” Zink said. “So during the winter when I can’t get out on open water, this is just a way to be out and still catch fish.”

Zink showed CBS4 his tent he hangs out in on top of the frozen lake. It was complete with a (very necessary) heater.

“On days like today, and especially this area I don’t think you could fish without them,” he said of the tents that could be seen on several spots at the reservoir.

The area of Park County where the reservoir is located gets so cold at night because it has clear skies, light winds and extensive snow cover. The National Weather Service says the combination of these three things leads to strong radiational cooling, especially during the winter, when days are short and the sun angle is low.