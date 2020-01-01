MEDINA ALERTDenver police search for suspect after man is seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Denver, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Officer-Involved Shooting, Shooting Death

DENVER (CBS4) – Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to a disturbance call early New Year’s Day in the 900 block of Irving Street and exchanged gunfire with a suspect. The suspect, a man, was killed.

(credit: CBS)

Officer Kurt Barnes told CBS4 the officers were called to a residence at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. “Shots fired” radio traffic from the officers was aired at about 1:15 a.m.

Barnes confirmed the man fired his weapon at officers. No officers were hurt.

(credit: CBS)

It is not known who fired first, nor is it known how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired by officers or the man.

Investigators were still at the scene at daybreak.

Barnes added that there were other people inside the residence who may have been involved in the initial disturbance but were not believed to have contributed to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply