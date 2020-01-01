DENVER (CBS4) – Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to a disturbance call early New Year’s Day in the 900 block of Irving Street and exchanged gunfire with a suspect. The suspect, a man, was killed.
Officer Kurt Barnes told CBS4 the officers were called to a residence at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. “Shots fired” radio traffic from the officers was aired at about 1:15 a.m.
The adult male suspect was declared deceased.
Barnes confirmed the man fired his weapon at officers. No officers were hurt.
It is not known who fired first, nor is it known how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired by officers or the man.
Investigators were still at the scene at daybreak.
Barnes added that there were other people inside the residence who may have been involved in the initial disturbance but were not believed to have contributed to the shooting.