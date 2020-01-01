Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman has died after a stabbing in Lakewood on New Year’s Day. Lakewood police were called at 11:19 a.m. to a home in the 2500 block of South Cody Way.
Officer found a 49-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.
Police said they have an adult male in custody. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Charges are pending.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and were the only people in the home at the time of the stabbing. They said there is no threat to the public.