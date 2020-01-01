



– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for the person who illegally shot a mule deer buck with an arrow. CPW said the injured deer was found Tuesday in the 700 block of Barclay Street in Craig.

Wildlife officers believe the deer was shot in its left hip the same day that it was found. The black carbon arrow had two green fletchings and one black fletching. Investigators said the suspect could have used the same arrow for target practice.

“Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately,” said CPW Officer Mike Swaro. “We will take that into account when determining charges.

The arrow was in relatively new condition, so investigators said there is a good chance it could have been a Christmas gift.

“We encourage anyone that may know something to let us know as soon as they can,” Swaro added. “This could be information on someone target practicing with this type of arrow in the area, or receiving them as a gift over the holidays.”

In December, CPW had to put down a deer found with a crossbow in its head. Wildlife officers found the deer in Coal Creek Canyon.

CPW is also asking residents to take down hammocks and sporting nets after a buck was found tangled in one over the weekend in Colorado Springs.

CPW tranquilized the buck and cut it free. Wildlife officials said animals that become tangled in netting can seriously injure themselves or even die of stress and exhaustion fighting to get free.

Anyone with information about the deer shot by an arrow in Craig can remain anonymous by calling the Operation Game Thief program at 1-877-265-6648 or e-mailing game.thief@state.co.us. You can also contact Wildlife Officer Swaro directly at 970-942-8275. Monetary rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.