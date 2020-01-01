CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Keeping drivers moving through the 18-mile South Gap Project on Interstate 25 is a priority for the Colorado Department of Transportation. The stretch of I-25 from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs is narrow, making it difficult for drivers if anything goes wrong.
CDOT has created an on operations center in Castle Rock to monitor the traffic cameras throughout the Gap. The center is manned Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the weekend from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From the operations center, employees can control electronic message boards along the interstate as well as the speed limit. This allows CDOT the ability to respond quickly to traffic accidents or weather incidents.
CDOT employees also have access to radio scanners from police and fire so that they can quickly respond to crashes. CDOT tow trucks can also help drivers who are out of gas or have a flat tire.
To avoid accidents along the Gap, CDOT officials ask drivers to slow down and give more space between vehicles. Drivers who need help in the Gap can call *CSP.
Construction on the Gap Project began in Sept. 2018. The $350 million project is slated to be complete in 2022.