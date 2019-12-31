  • CBS4On Air

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming News


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting applications for six different big game species and wild turkey in January. Rocket-Miner reported Thursday that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications Jan. 2 for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat.

A bull elk bugles in a pasture meadow near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park October 16, 2003 in Wyoming. (Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)

Department officials say the first deadline is Jan. 31 for resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters. Department officials say tentative season information for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the application packet but is expected to be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats. Additional information is available on the department planner.

