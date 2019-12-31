  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News Special
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lone Tree News

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials are asking people on Erminedale Drive in Lone Tree to shelter in place, due to police activity in the area. That’s near Timberline Road and Ptarmigan Trail. Law enforcement sent the warning at approximately 4:40 p.m. but did not provide any additional information about the situation.

“There is an active police situation on Erminedale Dr. Avoid the area,” city officials tweeted. “If you are in the area police ask that you shelter in place.”

CBS4 has confirmed a SWAT team has been deployed to the location and we are working to confirm more. Please refresh this article for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply