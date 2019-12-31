DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone who celebrates the new year Tuesday night should be aware of how to do it safely and have fun at the same time. There are several options for you to take in the Denver metro area to get home for free if you need a ride.
All RTD bus and light rail routes will be free of charge Tuesday night starting at 7 p.m. and through 7 a.m. Wednesday. That includes Access-a-Ride and Skyride services.
Happy New Year’s Eve! Ring in the new year & let @CoorsLight Free Rides be your designated driver tonight. Free Rides are available on all bus & train routes starting at 7 p.m. Dec 31 through 7 a.m. Jan 1. Visit https://t.co/MILdPyTEPv to plan your night! #ChillResponsibly pic.twitter.com/YGoTbNBxA2
— RTD (@RideRTD) December 31, 2019
The Sawaya Law Firm is also offering free cab rides. You just have to save your receipt and send it to the law firm for reimbursement.
If you’re in Colorado’s mountains, the Breckenridge free ride buses will run until 2:30 a.m.
AAA Colorado offers a list of statewide alternative transportation options on its website. To access the list, visit colorado.aaa.com.
RELATED: Crews Set Up Thousands Of Fireworks In Downtown Denver