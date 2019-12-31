DENVER (CBS4) — For the 18th year in a row, the 16th Street Mall hosted thousands of people hoping to ring in the new year with a bang.

“We were here in 1999 when we had the Y2K scare! All the lights stayed on, it was amazing!” said Duke Marquiss.

Duke and Ginger have been celebrating New Years Eve downtown since 1998.

“We make it special. If you just let it pass and stay at home and do nothing?” said Ginger.

The couple likes to focus on the future, and says it’s the perfect way to do that.

“People can worry about the past — it’s a canceled check. I look at the future and say ‘Woah!’ We have a lot of time. A lot of fun,” Duke continued.

For others celebrating the new year downtown, it just might be a new tradition.

“We avoided it because of the crowds but decided we’re gonna go tough it out and we’re having fun!” said Steve Clouatre.

The Martin family, on vacation from Florida wanted to see snow. While mom was cold, Colorado has lived up to their standards and dad had plenty of jokes to keep them warm.

“We’re all gonna see more clearly in 2020!” he laughed as the rest of the family rolled their eyes.

Western Enterprises, which has been producing the show for the last 15 of the 18 years says the show this is much bigger with a louder start and a major finale with new effects.

It may not be Times Square, but we still have fun on #NYE in the Mile High City. Nicely done @16thStMALL! pic.twitter.com/0Nvwz8Wl3n — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) January 1, 2020

Identical shows were scheduled for 9 p.m. and midnight, running eight minutes respectively.