Colorado Could Gain Congressional Seat From 2020 CensusThe count from the 2020 Census could mean Colorado gets another congressional seat in Washington.

2 hours ago

Scammers Get $1 Million From Town Of Erie After 'Clerical Error'Police, and insurance providers, are investigating whether or not the Town of Erie will be reimbursed more than $1 million, after an employee mistakenly rerouted the money to a scammer.

3 hours ago

'Noon Year's Eve': Children's Museum Of Denver Hosts Early Celebration For KidsThe Children's Museum rang in the new year early with a celebration full of plenty of science and fun.

3 hours ago

Medicaid Members Can Get $10 By Enrolling In The Colorado QuitLineIf quitting smoking is your New Year’s resolution, Colorado Medicaid wants to help. Starting Jan. 1, Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado QuitLine and ask for the incentive.

3 hours ago

Trending: 'New Year's Eve' Celebration At Denver's Bar Zero Caters To Sober Crowd"We wanted to create a space for people who choose not to drink for whatever reason," said Emily Schrader, the executive director of Bar Zero Denver.

3 hours ago

Enjoy A Guided Hike At One Of Colorado's State Parks On New Year's DayThere are hikes for every skill level around our state -- and there are plenty to choose from!

3 hours ago