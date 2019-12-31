  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A barricade situation in Littleton ended peacefully on New Year’s Eve after more than four hours of negotiations between police and the suspects. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody before 9:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has closed a portion of W. Bowles Ave. due to two men barricaded in a home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on New Year’s Eve following a barricade situation on W. Bowles Ave. (credit: CBS)

The barricade started shortly after 5 p.m. when deputies patrolling the area spotted a vehicle parked outside a home in the 5900 block of W. Bowles Ave. that had been reported stolen. Several people left the home, but two men refused to come outside.

The sheriff’s office issued a CodeRed Alert to residents within quarter mile of the scene, asking them to shelter in place. The SWAT Team was called in to negotiate with the men, who were taken into custody without incident.

(credit: CBS)

West Bowles Avenue has reopened between South Pierce Street and Grant Ranch Boulevard. On Twitter, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thanked agencies who assisted, including Lakewood PD, Wheatridge PD, Colorado State Patrol and the South Metro Fire Department.

