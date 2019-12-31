Top Colorado Sports Stories Of 20192019 is coming to close and there were many sports stories that topped the charts.

Mark Schlereth On Drew Lock: 'Seems As Though Broncos Have Found A Quarterback'Broncos general manager John Elway met with the media on Monday to wrap up the 2019 season and said that he felt the Broncos were on an upward trajectory, a sentiment that Mark Schlereth agrees with.

John Elway: 'Unrealistic' For Drew Lock To Not Start The 2020 SeasonElway said Monday rookie Drew Lock showed enough in his five-week audition to earn the nod as the Denver Broncos' starting QB heading into 2020.

Denver Broncos Could Be Sold, Joe Ellis SaysThe Denver Broncos 2019 football season has come to an end, and there is still uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation.

Denver Broncos Release Opponents For 2020 ScheduleWith the 2019 season in the books, the teams the Denver Broncos will play next year have been finalized.