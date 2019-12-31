Comments
(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to start the year off on the right foot. Everyone is welcome to go to a state park for a “First Day Hike.”
Participating parks are offering free guided hikes with refreshments and giveaways. Visitors have to sign up online and pay for a parks pass.
There are hikes for every skill level around our state — and there are plenty to choose from!
Learn more about the “First Day Hike” events here.