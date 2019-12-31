Former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos general manager John Elway met with the media on Monday to wrap up the 2019 season and said that he felt the Broncos were on an upward trajectory, a sentiment that former Bronco and current Denver radio personality Mark Schlereth agrees with.
“It seems as though they’ve found a quarterback,” Schlereth said of rookie quarterback Drew Lock.
“Now you don’t have to spend that kind of energy, that kind of effort finding that guy,” added Schlereth. “To me that gives you more time to spend on the holes that are on this roster.”
Schlereth also talked about what has made quarterback Lock so special. The Broncos second round draft pick finished his rookie season 4-1 as a starter.
“His ability to extend the play, his ability to always continue to look downfield as he’s extending the play on third down, those second reaction type of plays, keep the ball moving, obviously the arm talent is there,” said Schlereth.
“Bottom line is you got have a guy that when he walks in the huddle people are inspired. I feel like that’s the kind of confidence that he exudes. The game was not too big.”