DENVER (CBS4) — It’s one of the Denver Zoo’s most popular traditions — but on the final evening of Zoo Lights things were a little different. The lights weren’t quite as bright and the crowds were not so big. The low-key event was specifically for people with sensory processing disorder — a neurological condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to the information that comes in through the senses.

The Denver Zoo offered its first-ever low-sensory Zoo Lights experience on Tuesday, Dec. 31. (credit: Denver Zoo)

The zoo turned off all flashing lights and turned down the music. The zoo also had quiet rooms available for families that needed a break. The idea was to give guests sights and sounds that were a little easier to take in.

This is the first time the zoo has had a low sensory night. They say they hope to continue offering experiences like this in the future.

