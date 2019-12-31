Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s one of the Denver Zoo’s most popular traditions — but on the final evening of Zoo Lights things were a little different. The lights weren’t quite as bright and the crowds were not so big. The low-key event was specifically for people with sensory processing disorder — a neurological condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to the information that comes in through the senses.
The zoo turned off all flashing lights and turned down the music. The zoo also had quiet rooms available for families that needed a break. The idea was to give guests sights and sounds that were a little easier to take in.
This is the first time the zoo has had a low sensory night. They say they hope to continue offering experiences like this in the future.