DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously hurt in a hit and run on New Year’s Eve. Officers were called to West Tenth Avenue and North Newton Street just after 7 p.m.
DPD issued a Medina Alert for the suspect who fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento with Colorado license plate OXT-042.
Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.