Scammers Get $1 Million From Town Of Erie After 'Clerical Error'Police, and insurance providers, are investigating whether or not the Town of Erie will be reimbursed more than $1 million, after an employee mistakenly rerouted the money to a scammer.

28 minutes ago

'Noon Year's Eve': Children's Museum Of Denver Hosts Early Celebration For KidsThe Children's Museum rang in the new year early with a celebration full of plenty of science and fun.

33 minutes ago

Medicaid Members Can Get $10 By Enrolling In The Colorado QuitLineIf quitting smoking is your New Year’s resolution, Colorado Medicaid wants to help. Starting Jan. 1, Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado QuitLine and ask for the incentive.

40 minutes ago

2019 Denver Broncos Game Vlog - Week 17, vs. Oakland RaidersOn the final night of the year, here is the final installment of the sports department's Broncos vlog of the year. Romi Bean talks with Steve Atwater pre-game, go inside the huddle with Von Miller pre-game, mutton busting, and watch Drew Lock watch himself rapping for the very first time.

43 minutes ago