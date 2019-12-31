Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – New Year’s Eve can be a late night for kids, so the Children’s Museum of Denver decided to rang in the New Year early. The ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration was full of excitement for 2020.
DENVER (CBS4) – New Year’s Eve can be a late night for kids, so the Children’s Museum of Denver decided to rang in the New Year early. The ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration was full of excitement for 2020.
Kids took part in science demonstrations and a ball drop each hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of kids stopped by the museum to celebrate so they can get plenty of sleep tonight.