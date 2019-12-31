DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of 2019 will be quiet around Colorado with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little breezy at times and that can create a wind chill effect to exposed skin so make sure you have your winter gear, especially before heading out tonight to celebrate.

Wednesday will be the beginning of an active weather pattern for the state. A strong Pacific jet stream will transport plenty of moisture into the region and that will mean several rounds of mountain snow over the next 5 days. Before all is said and done we could be talking new accumulations in feet for many of our ski resorts.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of northwest Colorado ahead of this next storm. We expected more winter weather alerts to be issued for the high country later today.

In Denver and on the eastern plains we could see a few light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday but as of this posting we are not expecting anything significant.

This storm system will produce a lot of wind statewide and where the snow will fall in the high country that could create some travel problems so make sure you keep up with the latest forecast.