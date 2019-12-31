



– On Jan. 1, several new laws are set to take effect in Colorado. The new legislation is aimed at increasing economic opportunity for Coloradans, lowing the cost of health care, preventing gun deaths and creating a more inclusive state.

In 2020, Denver will become the first Colorado city to set its own minimum wage. The new law was backed by Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilwoman Robin Kniech and will incrementally increase the minimum wage from $12.85/hour in 2020 to $15.87/hour by 2022.

The Zackari Parrish III Violence Prevention Act, also known as Colorado’s “Red Flag” law, will go into effect on Jan. 1. “Red Flag” allow authorities to remove guns from a person who a judge determines is a threat to themselves or others. Relatives or police can petition a court to have the guns removed. Some communities plan to not enforce the law and have filed to become Second Amendment sanctuary cities.

Another bill passed by state lawmakers aims to end surprise medical bills. House Bill 1174 prohibits providers form billing for care when a consumer unknowingly receives out-of-network care through no fault of their own. Another bill, House Bill 1216, caps the pay that diabetes patients are charged for insulin to $100 per one-month supply.

Starting in the New Year, House Bill 1039 will allow transgender Coloradans to change the gender on their birth certificate. Coloradans will have the option to select male, female or x to correspond with their gender identity. The new law provides Coloradans with a new birth certificate and removes the publication requirement, making the process more private.

Marijuana regulations will also change in 2020. House Bill 1234 allows for the commercial delivery of marijuana. It will begin with medical marijuana in 2020 and recreational pot will follow a year later. House Bill 1230 will allow two new types of marijuana-related businesses in the state. Businesses can apply to be licensed as a tasting room that can sell cannabis products on-site. The law also allows for “marijuana hospitality establishments,” which allow the on-site consumption of marijuana, but the not sale of it.

New reporting rules for lobbyists will also go into effect in 2020. House Bill 1248 requires more frequent reporting of information provided by professional lobbyists and requires additional disclosure about clients. The legislation was sponsored by Reps. Cutter (D-Jefferson County) and Weissman (D-Aurora).