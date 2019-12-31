Scammers Get $1 Million From Town Of Erie After 'Clerical Error'Police, and insurance providers, are investigating whether or not the Town of Erie will be reimbursed more than $1 million, after an employee mistakenly rerouted the money to a scammer.

27 minutes ago

'Noon Year's Eve': Children's Museum Of Denver Hosts Early Celebration For KidsThe Children's Museum rang in the new year early with a celebration full of plenty of science and fun.

32 minutes ago

Medicaid Members Can Get $10 By Enrolling In The Colorado QuitLineIf quitting smoking is your New Year’s resolution, Colorado Medicaid wants to help. Starting Jan. 1, Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado QuitLine and ask for the incentive.

38 minutes ago

Trending: 'New Year's Eve' Celebration At Denver's Bar Zero Caters To Sober Crowd"We wanted to create a space for people who choose not to drink for whatever reason," said Emily Schrader, the executive director of Bar Zero Denver.

43 minutes ago

Enjoy A Guided Hike At One Of Colorado's State Parks On New Year's DayThere are hikes for every skill level around our state -- and there are plenty to choose from!

1 hour ago

New Year’s Eve DUI Enforcement Underway In ColoradoAs New Year’s Eve celebrations take place, law enforcement across the state will be out in full force.

1 hour ago