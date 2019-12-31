LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The 29-year-old man arrested by fire investigators in Littleton now faces attempted murder and arson charges. On Tuesday the Jefferson County District Attorney announced the filing of formal charges against Alex Duran for the fire at Greystoke Apartments.
The fire started on Dec. 21 in the early morning at the apartment complex on South Reed Street near Wadsworth Boulevard and Chatfield Avenue. After emergency crews arrived they began rescuing people who were unable to get out of the burning building. That included climbing a ladder to save people in an apartment on the third floor. Three people were also hurt when they jumped from the second floor. Duran was arrested a few hours later.
The fire caused heavy damage to common areas, a stairway and six units. A toal of 19 people were displaced, including a couple who told CBS4 on Monday they aren’t expecting to be able to move back into their heavily damaged unit until this time next year.
Duran is being held on a $1 million bond. In a Jefferson County Court video hearing Tuesday morning a judge informed him that he faces 12 counts of attempted murder and six counts of first degree arson, in addition to 12 other charges.
He is expected back in court on Jan. 23.