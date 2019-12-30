GOLDEN, Colo., (CBS4) – An estimated 65 tow truck drivers joined the funeral procession for a colleague who was killed on the job earlier this month. The group gathered early Monday morning at a park and ride on the far west side of Golden.

The line of tow trucks later drove three miles to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the funeral of Paul Dakan.

“He would have loved every minute of that,” said Austin Carpenter, a close friend of Dakan’s. “He would be very humbled.”

According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, Paul Dakan, 36, died at the hospital on Dec.15 after being shot at Elite Towing near 48th and Washington Street.

Victor Arena-Foote, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held for investigation of first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

According to the statement of probable cause, a witness said the shooter’s car had been impounded. Video from the scene showed a heavyset male, later identified at Arenas-Foote, walking with a 60-year-old woman in the tow yard.

According to police, Foote shot the Dakan, and left with the woman in the impounded car without paying the $300 tow fee. He was later arrested by Adams County deputies when the car was spotted near Northglenn Drive and Grant Street.

“This right here was a horrid situation that they went through,” said Rob Mooney, who represents the Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado.

According to Mooney, the procession took about five days to plan. It included dozens of tow truck drivers from around the Denver Metro Area, including some of Dakan’s coworkers from Elite Towing.

“We hope the family knows, more than anything, is as an industry and a brotherhood we’re there, we’re grieving with them, and that they’re definitely in our thoughts and our prayers,” Mooney said.

Dakan’s close friend, Austin Carpenter joined the drivers early in the morning and then went along for the ride. He said the gesture meant a lot to the still-grieving family and friends.

“I couldn’t keep my eyes off of the mirrors,” he said. “Looking back and seeing all those lights everybody there for Paul, it was super cool to see everything. That’s the type of tribute he would have wanted.”