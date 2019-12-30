SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thrill seekers have lots of ways to celebrate this holiday season. The new Three Bears chairlift at Copper Mountain Resort is one more option.
“This is been something that’s been 10 years in the making,” said Stephanie Backes, the Marketing Director at Copper Mountain.
The opening allows skiers and boarders to access 273 acres of terrain on Tucker Mountain, an area that used to require a vigorous hike or hitching a ride in a snowcat to access.
Copper Mountain cut the ribbon on the new three-person fixed grip lift Friday.
“Tucker Mountain has long been considered some of the best expert terrain in-bounds at any Colorado ski resort,” Backes said. “The north-facing slopes allow snow to remain pristine meaning powder turns long after the last storm. Coming in at 12,337 feet in elevation, the turns are as sweet as the views.”
Not all of the acres are open just yet, but they should be in the next few weeks.