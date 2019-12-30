



– In Denver and around Colorado there is a long list of New Year’s events – and some of the best known are still not sold out the day before.

Of course the big fireworks show downtown is unlimited. Fireworks will be fired off at both 9 p.m. and midnight. There will be DJs and light shows. The 16th Street Mall is the best viewing spot.

The whole day gets going early with Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum in Denver. Kids can have their own celebration and it starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. with ball drops every hour. Tickets are day-of at the museum.

In the mountains, many ski areas have fireworks along with Glenwood Springs, which will have it’s hot springs open late. One unique ski area event will be the Moonlight Dine and Ski at Copper Mountain. Guests can eat, ski and watch fireworks at 10 p.m.

Skate the Lake in Evergreen will be along Highway 74, which will shut down by the lake. The Evergreen Lake House is closed because of bridge construction, but the annual alcohol-free party is still on, but moved a little. Unfortunately there won’t be skating because the lake house is closed, but there will be food, games and fun. Fireworks are planned for 8 p.m. This one is a big fundraiser for local charities.

Back in the city, the New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl starts in downtown Denver at 8 p.m. There will be shuttles between bars and specials that help keep the cost affordable. It’s a great option for people who don’t like to be tied down to one place.

If you want to go upscale there are big events like the Resolution New Year’s Eve Party at McNichols Building by Civic Center Park. This one will have music and dancing and an open bar for one price.

Another big event is the 18th annual White Rose Gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Often sold out, it is a swinging good time with the theme of the Roaring 20s with a Great Gatsby theme.

The party doesn’t end on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day at noon, join CBS4’s Alan Gionet at the Evergreen Lake Plunge. This year it’s at the lower pond by Buchanan Rec Center at Highway 74 and Squaw Pass Road. It’s a fundraiser and a hilarious time. People dress up (or down) and jump into the icy water to celebrate the New Year.