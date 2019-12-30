CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A teen arrested in the shooting death of another teen at the Town Center at Aurora mall made his first appearance in court Monday. Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, didn’t show much emotion in the courtroom as he was advised of the first-degree murder charge he was arrested on in Friday’s shooting at J.C. Penney. He has not been formally charged yet.
Nathan Poindexter, 17, was killed in the shooting inside the store. Authorities say officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found him wounded. He died at a hospital.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting but family members of Poindexter said there was some sort of argument beforehand. The document laying out the evidence against Garrette has been sealed.
Garrette is being represented by the public defender’s office according to court documents but it was not clear whether a specific lawyer has been assigned to his case yet. He’s being held without bond and is due back in court on Jan. 6.
Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color, and the director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends.
The shooting was the second at the mall this month, after a Dec. 14 shooting injured a boy. In March, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the mall’s parking lot.
