DENVER (CBS4) – The New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the 16th Street Mall is the highlight for hundreds in downtown Denver. Crews are already on the roofs of the tallest buildings getting the pyrotechnics in order.
They put thousands of fireworks in place this morning. This is the 18th year of fireworks, and the Downtown Denver Partnership says it’s all about the experience.
“Ultimately it’s about creating a vibrant downtown a place where people want to come and celebrate. create memories with their families and friends,” said Kate Barton, spokeswoman for the group.
There are two fireworks shows: 9 p.m. and midnight.
New this year will be a noon celebration at the Skyline Park skating rink to allow the smallest Coloradans have a chance to ring in the new year.
