  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Public Library


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Library said its decision to eliminate late fees a year ago has paid off. Library officials said 35 percent of people who had fines and stopped using the library are back.

(credit: CBS)

While the library no longer charges an overdue fine when items are returned late, customers are assessed a replacement fee for materials that are damaged or not returned. When customers sign up for a library card, they agree to return materials by the due date.

Denver Public Library’s used book holiday sale. (credit: CBS)

“That is still part of the magic that makes libraries such a great, shared community resource,” said Jennifer Hofman, Manager of Books & Borrowing for Denver Public Library.

(credit: CBS)

If a customer does not return a book within 14 days of the due date, they will be blocked from further checkout. For more information about policies at Denver Public Library, visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply