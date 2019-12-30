Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Library said its decision to eliminate late fees a year ago has paid off. Library officials said 35 percent of people who had fines and stopped using the library are back.
While the library no longer charges an overdue fine when items are returned late, customers are assessed a replacement fee for materials that are damaged or not returned. When customers sign up for a library card, they agree to return materials by the due date.
“That is still part of the magic that makes libraries such a great, shared community resource,” said Jennifer Hofman, Manager of Books & Borrowing for Denver Public Library.
If a customer does not return a book within 14 days of the due date, they will be blocked from further checkout. For more information about policies at Denver Public Library, visit their website.