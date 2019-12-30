DENVER (CBS4) – With the 2019 season in the books, the teams the Denver Broncos will play next year have been finalized. The Broncos will play the teams from the AFC East and the NFC South as well as the second-place teams from the AFC North and AFC South. Denver plays the second-place teams since they finished the year second in the AFC West Division.
Denver will host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos will travel on the road to play the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders.
According to the Broncos website, the game against the Atlanta Falcons may not be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is scheduled to play one of the games against a non-division opponent at an international location. The last time the Broncos played an international game was in 2010 at Wembley Stadium in London, as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Broncos 24-16.
The Broncos will also play six games against 2019 playoffs teams in the Chiefs (x2), Patriots, Bills, Saints and Titans.