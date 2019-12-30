  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – With the 2019 season in the books, the teams the Denver Broncos will play next year have been finalized. The Broncos will play the teams from the AFC East and the NFC South as well as the second-place teams from the AFC North and AFC South. Denver plays the second-place teams since they finished the year second in the AFC West Division.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Denver will host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos will travel on the road to play the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders.

Cornerback Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos runs through a tunnel of teammates as he takes the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 29, 2019.

Cornerback Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos runs through a tunnel of teammates as he takes the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 29, 2019. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

According to the Broncos website, the game against the Atlanta Falcons may not be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is scheduled to play one of the games against a non-division opponent at an international location. The last time the Broncos played an international game was in 2010 at Wembley Stadium in London, as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Broncos 24-16.

The Broncos will also play six games against 2019 playoffs teams in the Chiefs (x2), Patriots, Bills, Saints and Titans.

Justin Adams

Comments

Leave a Reply