Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly and wintry weekend Colorado will enjoy a warming trend over the next few days. By Tuesday we should be at or above freezing for most locations with 40s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains.
DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly and wintry weekend Colorado will enjoy a warming trend over the next few days. By Tuesday we should be at or above freezing for most locations with 40s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains.
While it will be cold enough for a jacket, hat and gloves at area fireworks shows it will not be nearly as cold on New Year’s Eve as it was last year. In Denver we will be somewhere between the mid 20s and lower 30s.
If you’re doing any travel around our state we anticipate dry conditions until snow returns to the mountains New Year’s Day. There will also be a lot of wind developing on Wednesday and it will last into Thursday. We could be talking hurricane force wind gusts at times in the high country and on the eastern plains.
A second weather system will bring more wind and mountain snow over the upcoming weekend. At this time it looks like just flurries or light snow showers in Denver as each storm passes by.