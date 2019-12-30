Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking people to take down their hammocks and sports nets after a buck became tangled in one over the weekend. Officers were called to a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Sunday.
Wildlife officials said animals that become tangled in netting can seriously injure themselves or even die of stress and exhaustion fighting to get free.
CPW tranquilized the buck and cut it free. Officials said tranquilizing wildlife can leave them vulnerable until the drugs wear off. The process can even kill a stressed animal.
For that reason, CPW officer Cassidy English stayed with the buck until it recovered and ran off.