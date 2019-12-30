DENVER (CBS4) – Bitter cold air settled into Colorado’s high country after a weekend snowstorm hit the state. By Monday morning most locations above 8,000 were at or below zero.
— CSP Alamosa (@CSP_Alamosa) December 30, 2019
The National Weather Service in Boulder says the temperature fell to -48°F at Antero Reservoir in Park County. A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa tweeted a picture of his car thermometer reading -28°F. Other low temperatures include…
-35°F (2.2 miles NW of Cowdrey)
-29°F (2.8 miles SE of Coalmont)
-26°F (6 miles NW of Kremmling)
-25°F (6.4 miles NE of Kremmling)
-23°F (Highway 40 at Fraser Flats)
-18°F (10.7 miles S of Rabbit Ears Pass)
-18°F (Vail Pass)
-18°F (0.6 miles E of Highway 91 near Copper Mountain)
-18°F (Highway 40 at Red Dirt Hill)
-18°F (1.2 miles N of Granby)
-16°F (0.7 miles W of Highway 9 in Silverthorne)
-15°F (State Highway 9 at Summit County/Grand County line)
-15°F (8.2 miles S of Walden)
-14°F (Keystone)
-14°F (1.3 miles W of Frisco)
-13°F (1.9 miles SW of Jefferson)
-12°F (2.4 miles E of Silverthorne)
-12°F (1.1 miles W of Copper Mountain)
-11°F (8.9 miles SE of Spicer)
-11°F (Silverthorne)
-11°F (2.9 miles W of Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels)
-11°F (Kremmling)
-10°F (West Portal of Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels)
-9°F (0.6 miles N of Berthoud Pass)
-9°F (Tabernash)
-9°F (MM 210 on I-70)
-8°F (Hermans Gulch)
-7°F (Hartsel)
-7°F (Wilkerson Pass)
-5°F (Black Hawk)
-5°F (2.9 miles W of Alma)