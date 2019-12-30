Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police cited a 12-year-old boy for jumping onto the field during Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Oakland Raiders. The boy, a Broncos fan, jumped from the stands and was tackled by a handful of security guards.
One of those security guards fractured his ankle. Denver Broncos say the guard is a part-time employee.
The disruption caused several minutes in delays during the last drive of the game.
The fan was cited for trespassing and then released to his father.
The Broncos say the boy’s behavior violates their fan code of conduct which includes interfering with the progress of the game or throwing any object onto the field or in the stadium premises.