DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police cited a 12-year-old boy for jumping onto the field during Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Oakland Raiders. The boy, a Broncos fan, jumped from the stands and was tackled by a handful of security guards.

A 12-year-old boy is tackled on the field at Empower Field at Mile High during a game between Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. (credit: CBS)

One of those security guards fractured his ankle. Denver Broncos say the guard is a part-time employee.

The disruption caused several minutes in delays during the last drive of the game.

Security guard carted off the field during a game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders. (credit: CBS)

The fan was cited for trespassing and then released to his father.

The Broncos say the boy’s behavior violates their fan code of conduct which includes interfering with the progress of the game or throwing any object onto the field or in the stadium premises.

