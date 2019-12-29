Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay is now the first undrafted player in NFL history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career. He set that record during the fourth quarter of the 2019 season finale against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
He is the fourth Bronco with back-to-back 1,000 yards rushing seasons, joining Bobby Humphrey (1989-90), Terrell Davis (1995-98) and Clinton Portis (2002-03).
Lindsay’s first 1,000 yards rushing achievement in 2018’s Week 16 against the Raiders. He was also the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie that same year.