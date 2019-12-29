  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay is now the first undrafted player in NFL history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career. He set that record during the fourth quarter of the 2019 season finale against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos is tackled from behind by cornerback Rashaan Melvin #29 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

He is the fourth Bronco with back-to-back 1,000 yards rushing seasons, joining Bobby Humphrey (1989-90), Terrell Davis (1995-98) and Clinton Portis (2002-03).

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Lindsay’s first 1,000 yards rushing achievement in 2018’s Week 16 against the Raiders. He was also the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie that same year.

