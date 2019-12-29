



A special foster cat and a little girl in Parker share a special bond. The cat had a deformed leg removed by a veterinarian.

She now has a home with an 11-year-old girl named Samantha Simmons with her own unique hands and feet.

Samantha spent Sunday morning bonding with her new cat, Tinkerbelle.

“Are you trying to eat the plants?” Samantha asked her cat as it hid underneath a house plant. “She must be scared.”

It might take a minutes for the cat to warm up to her, but Samantha is patient because she knows this is the cat for her.

“I just like it that she has the limb difference… same like me,” she said.

Samantha has Limb-Mammary Syndrome which just means her limbs look a little different. Tinkerbelle had a limb abnormality as well.

Even still, the pair is uniquely similar.

That’s why Samantha’s mom, Amanda, sought out a cat like Tinkerbelle, so her daughter knows there are lots of unique people and animals all over the world. Samantha admits, “It makes me feel like I’m not the only one.”

Even though Tinkerbelle is a little shy now, with a little more time and Samantha’s huge heart, she’s sure to be won over.

“They’re all going to have a really good time together and she’s going to have a long happy life with us,” Amanda said.

This adoption was made possible by Brekkey Veterinary Clinic who performed the amputation surgery on Tinkerbelle and Demi’s Animal Rescue who facilitated the adoption. If you would like to help either one of those organizations by fostering animals, volunteering or donation, you can visit their web pages.