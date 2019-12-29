Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A farm in Jefferson County is using goats to recycle Christmas trees. 5 Fridges Farm says its goats love them.
They invite the public to drop off their Christmas trees near 38th Avenue and Parfet Street. The trees need to be cleared of any chemicals and/or decorations.
Farm owners ask you also drop off trees during daylight hours.
LINK: 5 Fridges Farm