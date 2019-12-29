  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Unicorn
    7:30 PMThe Unicorn
    View All Programs
Filed Under:5 Fridges Farm, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A farm in Jefferson County is using goats to recycle Christmas trees. 5 Fridges Farm says its goats love them.

(credit: 5 Fridges Farm)

They invite the public to drop off their Christmas trees near 38th Avenue and Parfet Street. The trees need to be cleared of any chemicals and/or decorations.

(credit: 5 Fridges Farm)

Farm owners ask you also drop off trees during daylight hours.

LINK: 5 Fridges Farm

Comments

Leave a Reply