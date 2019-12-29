Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Voting begins Sunday for the Ford Hall of Fans. Colorado’s own Rob Garner – better known as “Rescue Rob” – is among the nominees.
Denver Broncos Hall of Fame inductee Champ Bailey nominated the Poudre Fire Authoritiy firefighter earlier this month.
“I’ve been a Broncos fan since I was born,” Garner told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “There’s a rare day that I’m not wearing orange.”
Garner is among six super fans around the country to be nominated. He is the only Broncos fan in the running.
LINK: Hall of Fans Vote